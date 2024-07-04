ZRC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.58. 297,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average is $182.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

