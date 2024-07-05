1,034,385 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Acquired by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,034,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.28% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 805,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $40.27.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

