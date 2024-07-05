1,372 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.64. 401,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

