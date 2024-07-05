13,853 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,909,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

