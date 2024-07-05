34,671 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VICI remained flat at $27.75 during trading hours on Friday. 4,403,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,144. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

