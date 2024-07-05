5,000 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Bought by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.3 %

DIN traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 163,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,487. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DIN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

