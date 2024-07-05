5,325 Shares in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 209,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,254. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.