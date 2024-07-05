7,650 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Purchased by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,753. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

