888 (LON:888) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.97

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.97 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.11). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 733,225 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on 888. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a market cap of £383.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.98.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

