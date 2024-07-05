Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.05

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 602000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Aberdeen International Trading Down 10.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90.
Insider Transactions at Aberdeen International
In other Aberdeen International news, insider Stan Bharti purchased 780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Insiders acquired 1,177,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,135 in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Aberdeen International
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
