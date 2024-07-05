Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0570

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $58.25 million and $4.07 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012827 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008663 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,843.01 or 0.99985042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00063121 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05336856 USD and is down -15.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,181,817.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

