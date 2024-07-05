ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 706,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 448,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 266,484 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 306,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 188,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

ACCO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $428.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.