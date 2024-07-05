Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.37

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.37 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 55.40 ($0.70). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 55.40 ($0.70), with a volume of 10,869 shares trading hands.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.32. The company has a market cap of £132.81 million, a P/E ratio of -252.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

