Achain Trading 33.1% Lower This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $738.58 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001481 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

