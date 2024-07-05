Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSE ACU opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.66. Acme United has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Acme United had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acme United will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Acme United

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $55,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $314,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,683.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $55,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $658,194. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acme United during the third quarter worth $277,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 117.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

