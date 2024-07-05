AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in June

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Friday. AddLife AB has a fifty-two week low of C$7.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.94.

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

