Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.21

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 171467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Adient Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 407.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 311,245 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Adient by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 263,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Adient by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 671,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

