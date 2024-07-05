Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stake Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 32,940.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

AEIS stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,430. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

