Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.68

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.68 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 86.25 ($1.09). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 266,755 shares changing hands.

Aew Uk Reit Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.57.

Get Aew Uk Reit alerts:

Aew Uk Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aew Uk Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aew Uk Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.