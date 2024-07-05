Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.00. 763,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.69 and its 200-day moving average is $251.41. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.