Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Shares of ATSG opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.96.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
