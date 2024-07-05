Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATSG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,311,000 after acquiring an additional 103,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after acquiring an additional 175,076 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,074,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.