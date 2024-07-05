Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 5,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,962.24.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $96,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

View Our Latest Report on AKRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.