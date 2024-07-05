Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.66

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 274584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
