Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Alarum Technologies Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of Alarum Technologies stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $312.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alarum Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

