Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. 703,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,654. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.