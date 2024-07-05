Algorand Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $100.54 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00044042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,203,447,405 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.