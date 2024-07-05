Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 236,000 Shares

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,780.00.
Alliance Mining Stock Performance
Shares of ALM stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. Alliance Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$742,900.00, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.59.
Alliance Mining Company Profile
