Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Sells $600,175.38 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,742,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,842,000 after acquiring an additional 165,662 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.5% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,169,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,957,000 after purchasing an additional 291,334 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.3% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 319,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 102,477 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.2% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 44,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

