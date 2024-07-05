Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

AMRC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.31.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $7,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ameresco by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 126,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

