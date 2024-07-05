American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.87

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.87 and traded as high as $22.45. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 97,404 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

