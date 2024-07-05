Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.24). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.24), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares.
Amerisur Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £241.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.18.
About Amerisur Resources
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
