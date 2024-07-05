Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

