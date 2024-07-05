Analysts Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of AAOI opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $24.75.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
