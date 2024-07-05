Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Price Target at $230.50

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,292,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avery Dennison Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $216.83 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.89. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
