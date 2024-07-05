Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Price Target at $230.50

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,292,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $216.83 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.89. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

