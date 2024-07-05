Analysts Set Expectations for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZAPP)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 1st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.26) for the year. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZAPP opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

