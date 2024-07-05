Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT at $66.67

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.51 on Friday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $318,636. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

