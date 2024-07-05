Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 66,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 86,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 8.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.