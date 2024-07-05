AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $287.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $287.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.71.

AON Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.68 and its 200 day moving average is $302.03. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $210,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AON by 53.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,864,000 after purchasing an additional 343,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

