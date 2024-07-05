APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459,000 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 1.99% of APi Group worth $203,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,729,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth about $60,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NYSE:APG remained flat at $36.89 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,768. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

