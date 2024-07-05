Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 233,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,756,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 37,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 26,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,147,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,596,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $225.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.