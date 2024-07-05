Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.