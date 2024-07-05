Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.70.

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.18. 157,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.62.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

