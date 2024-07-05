Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Trading Down 20.4%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) fell 20.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

