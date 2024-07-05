Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Down 4.2%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 88,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 216,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Artivion alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AORT

Artivion Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Artivion by 132.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 187.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.