Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $223.70. The company had a trading volume of 105,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,427. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day moving average of $220.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

