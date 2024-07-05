ASD Achieves Market Cap of $25.85 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, ASD has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and $1.34 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,247.82 or 0.99947163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063052 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03971135 USD and is down -7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,339,873.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

