Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,473,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.0% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.95. 501,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 734.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

