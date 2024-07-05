Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.89. 109,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

