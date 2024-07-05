Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 885 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $720,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 75,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 106,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,198,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $335.14. 629,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

