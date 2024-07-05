Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 859,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,789,000 after buying an additional 151,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 309,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,135,000 after purchasing an additional 335,992 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 263,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 33,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,045. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4662 dividend. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.